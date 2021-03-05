WASHINGTON DC (WFSB) - A $1.9 trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill inched closer to passage overnight, with an unusual scene on the Senate floor.
Lawmakers debated the bill that could bring relief to millions of Americans; however, not everyone is on board with the plan.
This session went until 2 a.m. on Friday.
Senate clerks read every word of the 628-page COVID relief bill out loud.
The entire process took nearly 11 hours.
Now, there is more to be done. Lawmakers will be back at work at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
The plan is in the hands of the Senate, and the division is painfully clear.
“At the end of the day, there's a lot of spending that really can't be accounted for,” said Rep. Peter Meijer, a Republican from Michigan.
"You've got to get the funding out there and you have got to make sure our economy is strong,” said Sen. Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota.
The bill advanced to the debate stage Thursday without the support of a single GOP senator.
Vice President Kamala Harris cast the deciding vote.
Republicans said the bill calls for too much spending and too little bipartisanship along the way.
Democrats said Americans and the economy need the boost.
“The $1.9 trillion plan has good objectives but it's massively misdirected,” argued Sen. Mitt Romney, a Republican from Utah.
“This country has never faced a healthcare or economic crisis like we do today this is a unprecedent moment in our nation’s history,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.
Meanwhile, many businesses targeted by the bill woke up to fewer and fewer pandemic-related restrictions. That's thanks, in part, to ramped up vaccine distribution.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said more than 54-million Americans have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
More states are following Texas’s lead in easing pandemic restrictions as case totals drop.
Sixteen states will have no mask requirement by next week.
Public health experts have urged caution though and said more contagious new variants could result in another surge.
Once the senate votes on the bill, which could be this weekend, it will be sent back to the house for final approval. House speaker Nancy Pelosi said the goal is to have President Joe Biden sign it before key unemployment benefits expire on March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.