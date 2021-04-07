EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager is accused of stealing a police cruiser and totaling it.
While the 15-year-old was arrested, police continue to search for two other suspects.
The teen is actually accused of stealing two cars, one of them the police cruiser.
Police said it was a quite a chaotic scene. It involved a pursuit and two separate foot chases.
They said officers spotted one stolen car around 9 p.m. last night in the Park Avenue area.
The driver struck the police cruiser and then fled.
Police tried to stop the driver, which led to a short pursuit. However, the pursuit was broken off.
Shortly afterwards, the driver then returned to the Park Avenue area.
Another officer saw the car and pulled behind a warehouse.
Police said the suspect rammed into the police cruiser.
At that point, there was a foot chase. The suspect then got into the police cruiser, stole it, and crashed into a telephone pole.
Officers said the cruiser was totaled.
Another foot chase ensued. Police used K9s to track the suspect.
The 15-year-old was arrested, but the two other suspects who were also involved got away.
One of the officers was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The officer has since been released.
As for the 15-year-old, the suspect is set to appear in juvenile court on Wednesday.
The teen faces a number of charges, including stealing two cars, reckless endangerment, and assault on a police officer.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(2) comments
It's a game to these kids, emblazoned by the tired policies of the Malloy administration to go easy on them. Ned and the merry Democrats running this state have not made it a concern of the Gov't to protect its citizens. Yes I know basement dweller, if only they locked their cars......
ShallowDay,
I judge adults by their character, not their property value.
Brian Duffy ~~ keepin' it real in Tariffville
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.