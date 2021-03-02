MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead and a woman was hurt in a double shooting in Middletown.
According to police, they responded to an unreleased address just before 11 p.m. on Monday.
When they arrived, they found that two people were shot.
The man was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he died.
The woman was also hospitalized, but she was reported to be in stable condition.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Police called the shooting an "isolated incident" and said there's no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Middletown detectives at 860-638-4153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.