MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man is dead and a woman was hurt in a double shooting in Middletown.

According to police, they responded to an unreleased address just before 11 p.m. on Monday.

When they arrived, they found that two people were shot.

The man was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he died.

The woman was also hospitalized, but she was reported to be in stable condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Police called the shooting an "isolated incident" and said there's no risk to the public. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Middletown detectives at 860-638-4153.

