MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - One man was killed and another was critically hurt in a one-vehicle crash in Meriden over the weekend.
According to police, 33-year-old Xavier Alamo was a passenger in a Honda Civic that crashed on Old Colony Road around 10:20 p.m. on May 16.
Alamo was found by first responders to be trapped inside the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, 24-year-old Byron Garcia of Meriden, was ejected from the vehicle and landed in the roadway. He was taken to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.
Evidence at the scene revealed, according to police, that Garcia was traveling south on Old Colony Road at a high rate of speed. He lost control of his vehicle in the area of 884 Old Colony Rd. and crossed over the double yellow line. His vehicle left the roadway and rotated 180 degrees, striking a telephone pole and breaking it.
The telephone pole came through the rear of the vehicle and struck Mr. Alamo, killing him.
The crash is still under investigation by the Meriden police.
Officer Adam Kery is the lead investigator for the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Police Department at 203-630-6215.
