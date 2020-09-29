WINSTED, CT (WFSB) – Emergency crews responded to a deadly single car rollover crash on Monday night.
Winchester police identified the victim who died as as 21-year-old Tyler Brazil of Norfolk.
Another person, 25-year-old Alec Cleveland of Winchester, was hurt.
The crash was reported on Route 263 on the Goshen/Winsted town line.
Litchfield County dispatch said one of the victims was trapped inside a car at the time of the crash.
Brazil was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cleveland was transported to Hartford Hospital by way of the Life Star emergency helicopter for non-life-threatening injuries.
The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was called to assist in the investigation.
The road was closed for the investigation.
The cause has yet to be identified.
