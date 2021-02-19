SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) – One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash that happened on Interstate 84 west in Southbury Thursday night.
The highway was was closed as a result.
State police said troopers were dispatched to the crash near exits 15 and 16.
Members of the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Squad were requested to respond as well.
They determined that a vehicle was disabled in a previous crash and was in the left lane of I-84, just before the exit 15 off-ramp.
The drivers of the two vehicles involved in the first crash were said to have been outside their vehicles when a third vehicle approached.
The driver of the third vehicle hit the driver's side of the first vehicle, which caused that first vehicle to hit its driver.
After the crash between the first and third vehicles, the driver of the third vehicle then struck the other driver who was outside of the vehicle.
Troopers said the first pedestrian suffered serious injuries. The second suffered fatal injuries. The victim has not been identified.
The operator of the third vehicle was not hurt.
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police in Southbury.
No additional details were released at this time. For traffic updates, click here.
