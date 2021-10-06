NORTH BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A person was killed in a crash in North Branford on Tuesday.
According to police, it happened around 6:20 p.m. on Branford Road near Valley Road.
They said emergency responders performed life-saving measures on the people in the vehicle.
The victims were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
One of them succumbed to the injuries, police said.
The person's identity has not been released.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact North Branford police at 203-484-2703.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.