SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - An overnight fire at an apartment complex in Somers left one person dead.
An investigation is underway at an apartment complex on Sokol Road.
Extensive damage could be seen to the building. Investigators expected to be there well into the day on Wednesday.
Channel 3 saw investigators inside taking photos and measurements. They started to piece it all together.
According to Somers fire chief John Roache, someone who was passing by the complex, called 911 around 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday and reported heavy fire coming from the building.
Whey they got here, Roache said they were met with powerful flames that came from one of the eight units.
The unidentified person who lived inside the apartment where it started died.
Everyone else managed to get out safely.
“[We] did have about seven families displaced and the American Red Cross was on scene and helped find housing for the night,” Roache said.
The American Red Cross was called in and it helped the displaced families find housing overnight.
Channel 3 also learned that there were working smoke detectors and that mutual aid was called to help.
There’s no word on a cause.
