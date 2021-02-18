NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - A firefighter was hurt battling an apartment fire in New London overnight.
According to the New London Fire Department, crews responded to a two-alarm fire on Montauk Avenue just before 12:30 a.m. on Thursday.
The building was described as a mixed-use building where store space was vacant on the first floor and occupied apartments were on the second and third floors.
When firefighters arrived, they saw fire showing from a second floor window.
They said they knocked the bulk of the fire down in 20 minutes, but they stayed on scene for more than an hour chasing hidden pockets of fire in the attic.
None of the residents were hurt. At least five tenants had to be relocated by the American Red Cross.
The firefighter who was hurt was treated at the scene for debris in his eyes.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the New London Fire Marshal's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.