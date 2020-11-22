STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - One firefighter was hurt battling a large garage fire in Stamford on Sunday morning.
According to the Stamford Fire Department, the fire broke out on Diaz Street around 5 a.m.
Firefighters said they were on the scene within 3 minutes of receiving the call.
They found the three-bay garage well-involved in terms of the fire.
Flames vented through the roof of the building and threatened several nearby homes.
However, crews said they were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.
The one firefighter who was hurt sustained a minor injury over the course of the operation, the department said.
Twenty-two fire personnel in all responded to the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.