NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - One person was sent to a hospital after a house fire in Norwich.
The person was not seriously hurt, but needed treatment for smoke inhalation, firefighters reported.
The fire broke out on Stonington Road around 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday.
Firefighters said they got it under control in about 20 minutes.
The person was inside the home at the time, but made it out.
No other injuries were reported.
According to firefighters, four people, including two adults and two children, are being helped by the American Red Cross.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
