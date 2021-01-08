NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - One person was hurt in a house fire in New Britain on Friday.
Firefighters said they were called to the scene on Broad Street around noon.
They told Channel 3 that one person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There's no word on a cause for the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.