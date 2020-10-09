HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Hartford police are on the scene of a deadly shooting on Friday night.
Police said the shooting happened on Henry Street around 9:45 p.m.
One victim was pronounced dead on the scene and a second victim was brought to Hartford Hospital with a gunshot wound.
No additional details were released at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.