NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – One person has died following a two-car crash in North Haven on Friday.
Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to the area of Clintonville Road (Route 22) for the report of a crash.
When officers arrived, they found multiple people injured. Two people from one of the cars were brought to Yale St. Raphael campus with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the second car was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police said several hours later, the 54-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact North Haven police.
