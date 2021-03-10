HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - One man and two pets died in a house fire in Hamden.
The fire broke out on Hill Street on Tuesday just after 10:15 p.m.
The victim was identified as 59-year-old Frank Mangiero.
Two other people who live at the home were able to escape. They were treated at Yale New Haven Hospital for smoke inhalation and released.
When crews arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire in the breezeway of the home and the garage.
The origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning. However, investigators said they are focusing on the breezeway as the primary area of the fire.
