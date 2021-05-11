NORWICH, CT (WFSB) – A 1-month-old baby died after being attacked by a dog in Norwich on Monday night.
Police said around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on McKinley Avenue for the report of a dog attack.
When officers arrived, they discovered that the infant had been attacked by the family’s dog. They said they tried to save the baby, but the child succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The dog was described as a pit bull mix.
Police told Channel 3 that the family is heartbroken. They have been providing support and counseling to both the family and the officers who responded to the scene.
The Norwich Police Department said it is investigating the attack and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police.
(2) comments
A few years ago Gov Malloy signed a bill eliminating what was called breed discrimination so that Pit Bulls, Rottweilers and other dog breeds that account for a huge percentage of fatal maulings would not be treated differently than other breeds.
BIG MISTAKE! Just like Lions and Dogs need to be treated differently EVEN though they are both mammals, Dog breeds need to be treated differently if they pose a different danger to humans.
Whether or not the dog that killed this infant was one of the "killer breeds" I don't know. But I'm pretty sure it wasn't a poodle or a Golden Retriever.
In your last paragraph, you write the phrase "I don't know." That is the phrase that best describes your level of intelligence. Do you know that in Denver, since they banned pit bulls, the number of dog bites went UP.
