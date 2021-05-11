A 1-month-old baby died after being attacked by a dog in Norwich on Monday night.

Police said around 8:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on McKinley Avenue for the report of a dog attack.

Norwich Dog Attack

When officers arrived, they discovered that the infant had been attacked by the family’s dog. They said they tried to save the baby, but the child succumbed to the injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The dog was described as a pit bull mix.

Police told Channel 3 that the family is heartbroken. They have been providing support and counseling to both the family and the officers who responded to the scene.

In an update late Tuesday morning, officials said the father of the baby, 32-year-old Timothy Settles, has been named a person of interest in a New London fire that happened very early Tuesday morning.

The Norwich Police Department said it is investigating the attack and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being asked to call police.

(9) comments

Intrepidaxt
Intrepidaxt

In the US a pit bull kills a person an average of once every twelve days. Pit bulls kill more than twice as many people as all other breeds combined. Pit bulls are weapons that can pull their own trigger.

nyyankeeS
nyyankeeS

A few years ago Gov Malloy signed a bill eliminating what was called breed discrimination so that Pit Bulls, Rottweilers and other dog breeds that account for a huge percentage of fatal maulings would not be treated differently than other breeds.

BIG MISTAKE! Just like Lions and Dogs need to be treated differently EVEN though they are both mammals, Dog breeds need to be treated differently if they pose a different danger to humans.

Whether or not the dog that killed this infant was one of the "killer breeds" I don't know. But I'm pretty sure it wasn't a poodle or a Golden Retriever.

Dan7543
Dan7543

In your last paragraph, you write the phrase "I don't know." That is the phrase that best describes your level of intelligence. Do you know that in Denver, since they banned pit bulls, the number of dog bites went UP.

gothelittle
gothelittle

As I understand it, pit bulls bite and hold in a way that causes more damage - but are actually less likely to bite than other breeds are.

nyyankeeS
nyyankeeS

In 2019 in the US, 69% of fatal dog attacked were by pit bulls!

https://www.dogsbite.org/dog-bite-statistics-fatalities-2019.php?gclid=CjwKCAjw1uiEBhBzEiwAO9B_HVg5xg3MxpTWqUbTyGomCENjxB-8wdjiop55BcuuIuZ6wyE1ZnFVWxoCC0wQAvD_BwE

Dan7543
Dan7543

"As I understand it" Yeah, as YOU understand it. None of which is borne out in actual reality. There is no difference in any dog in how they bite. All dogs will bite, hold and shake. No matter the breed. You are just regurgitating a false talking point.

nyyankeeS
nyyankeeS

Guess YOUR level of intelligence is LESS than mine. The updated story above now states that this killer dog was a put bull mix. I hope this convinces you to keep your pit bulls away from children. But I doubt it.

Dan7543
Dan7543

No, my intelligence is higher. As evidenced by the fact that you use dogs bite as a reference. They are false propaganda and have been debunked more times than anyone can count.

Dan7543
Dan7543

Let's also not forget that most mixed breed dogs get misclassified as pit bulls simply because of how they look. Which also leads to the false statistics website you posted. And, because you posted dogs bite as a reference, I also believe you are a member of the flat earth society.

