HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - One person and two pets died in a house fire in Hamden.

The fire broke out on Hill Street on Tuesday night.

The victim was only identified as a 60-year-old man.

Two other people who live at the home were able to escape. They are being treated at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The origin and cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Wednesday morning.

