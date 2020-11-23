MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - One person suffered serious injuries in a crash that happened on Route 15 in Meriden.
According to state police, it happened on the northbound side near exit 67 early Monday morning.
The driver was headed north when he rear-ended another driver.
He then veered into the right shoulder and his vehicle came to a final rest partially in the right lane.
The vehicle's front end was heavily damaged.
The driver had to be extricated from it and transported to MidState Medical Center for treatment. He then had to be rushed to Hartford Hospital.
Police described his injuries as "serious."
Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact state police at 203-393-4200.
