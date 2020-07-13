One person is unaccounted for following a fire that impacted two buildings in Waterbury on Monday morning.

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person is unaccounted for following a fire that impacted two buildings in Waterbury on Monday morning.

The fire was reportedly on Colley Street around 10 a.m.

Drone 3 captured video of the scene:

Thirty-five residents were forced out by the fire, firefighters said.

One of them told Channel 3 that he couldn't get out the conventional way because of flames, so he had to climb out his window and down a pole.

One of the structures was a 12,000 square foot building with a mini-mart and 12 apartment units. The other was a multi-family home.

No details about the unaccounted for resident were released.

The Watertown Fire Department, which said it was on standby for assistance, described the fire as being 3-alarm.

Viewer photos and videos showed thick black smoke in an area near Waterbury Hospital.

There's no word on a cause.

Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2020 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.