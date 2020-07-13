WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - One person is unaccounted for following a fire that impacted two buildings in Waterbury on Monday morning.
The fire was reportedly on Colley Street around 10 a.m.
Drone 3 captured video of the scene:
Thirty-five residents were forced out by the fire, firefighters said.
One of them told Channel 3 that he couldn't get out the conventional way because of flames, so he had to climb out his window and down a pole.
One of the structures was a 12,000 square foot building with a mini-mart and 12 apartment units. The other was a multi-family home.
No details about the unaccounted for resident were released.
Waterbury Fire/Police Departments have responded to a structure fire on Colley Street. Traffic is being rerouted in area. Citizens and motorists are asked to avoid this area of the city. Thanks for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/daZrxbJXKV— Waterbury Police (@WaterburyPD) July 13, 2020
The Watertown Fire Department, which said it was on standby for assistance, described the fire as being 3-alarm.
Viewer photos and videos showed thick black smoke in an area near Waterbury Hospital.
There's no word on a cause.
Channel 3 has a crew on the scene.
Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.
