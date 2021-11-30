HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – A Hamden student was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds on Monday afternoon.

School officials said an altercation between two students happened around 2:15 p.m. near a city bus stop not far from Hamden High School.

During the fight, a ninth grade student was stabbed multiple times in the back.

Police said the 14-year-old victim alerted a school resource officer, who was in front of the school at the time.

The resource officer took the student to the school nurse inside while paramedics responded.

That student was then taken to the hospital. A condition was not released.

Police said they were able to locate a small folding knife.

The 13-year-old suspect, also a ninth grader, was taken into police custody. Criminal charges were pending.

"It’s a little scary to know that there are weapons here and there and sometimes maybe even going undetected," said Heather Constantinescu, a Hamden parent.

The incident followed another from last month when police said a Hamden High School student brought a loaded gun to school.

Constantinescu said her daughter is a student at Hamden High and that she doesn't feel safe.

"If there was more security on duty at the school, that might make me feel a little bit better," she said.

She and other parents said they're concerned about security and want to see changes made.

"We put metal detectors and we have so much security in other public places. These are our kids. These are our future. We need to protect our kids," another parent told Channel 3.

The Board of Education is not commenting on the investigation. Eyewitness News also reached out to the superintendent and is waiting to hear back.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hamden police at 203-230-4055.

