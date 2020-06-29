TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - At least one person suffered severe burns in an early morning house fire that broke out in Torrington.
Firefighters said they were called to the scene on Birden Street just before 2 a.m.
They labeled the fire "2 alarms."
The victim was located on the first floor of the home.
The Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene, but could not fly due to the weather.
No other details were released.
Crews are still investigating a cause.
