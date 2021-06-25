HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two suspects were identified in the case of a woman who was shot and killed while making dinner in her home in Hartford.

Police believe they found firearm used in drive-by shooting that killed Hartford mom Hartford police are investigating a homicide as well as an unrelated double shooting on Wednesday evening.

Omar Reyes, 21, of Hartford, was arrested in Puerto Rico, according to Hartford police.

Police said they are still looking for 24-year-old Edwin Roman of Hartford for his role in the murder.

Sylvia Cordova, 56, was found to have died from a bullet wound inside her home on Sisson Avenue on June 9.

Several rifle rounds were found outside of the building.

U.S. marshals took over the case.

Reyes was arrested on June 22 around 8 a.m. in Caguas, Puerto Rico by local police. He is awaiting extradition back to Connecticut.

Reyes was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large capacity magazine.

As the investigation continued, police said probable cause was established for a second suspect.

An arrest warrant for Roman was drafted on June 24 for his role in the murder.

Police said the warrant is active and that the search for Roman continues.

When they find him, he'll be charged with the same charges as Reyes.

