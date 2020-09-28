HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - There is actual rain in the forecast for later this week.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the state just has to get through a couple of days of warmth and mugginess.
Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and 80s.
"[Tuesday] we can expect more or less a repeat of [Monday]," Dixon said. "Then, by [Tuesday] night, chances for rain will increase as a slow-moving cold front moves into the region."
Rain appears to be steadier and at times heavy by daybreak Wednesday.
"Rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out," Dixon said.
By the time it tapers Wednesday afternoon, 1 to 2 inches of much-needed rain could fall, with locally higher amounts.
"This will certainly help the drought situation across the state," Dixon said.
A second round could arrive Wednesday night into early Thursday. However, the latest forecasting model runs are less certain of it happening.
"We’ll end the week with temperatures trending cooler," Dixon said. "There will also be a chance for showers Friday."
The upcoming weekend looks unseasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
"Both days should be dry," Dixon said.
Any rain that arrives this week will help the drought situation. It's been 18 days since any kind of measurable rainfall.
Conditions ranged from abnormally dry in southwestern Connecticut to severe or extreme drought conditions in portions of northern and eastern Connecticut.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.