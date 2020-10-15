HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm system is set to arrive on Friday with increasing chances for rain.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said that while scattered showers will be come more likely as the day goes on, the main event won't happen until early Saturday morning.
"This is when the rain could be heavy," Haney said. "As it looks now, 1 to 2 inches could fall with locally higher amounts."
Track it when it arrives with our interactive radar here.
After the rain ends the skies will clear.
However, it will be cool and breezy with temperatures near 60 degrees.
"Then Sunday should be quite nice," Haney said. "After a chilly start near 40, temps rebound into the 60s under a mostly sunny sky."
Next week, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday all appear to be dry.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
