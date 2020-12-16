HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A storm is expected to bring heavy snow to most of the state starting Wednesday night.
Channel 3's meteorologists named it Winter Storm Bailey.
Track it when it arrives with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
As of Wednesday's forecast, Winter Storm Bailey looked to deposit anywhere between 12 and 20 inches of snow across most of the state. The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see 10 to 16 inches.
A winter storm warning was issued for nearly the entire state from Wednesday evening until Thursday evening.
School closings and parking bans started coming in to the newsroom on Tuesday. See the complete list here.
Channel 3 will be going on the air at 4 a.m. on Thursday to track the storm.
Before the storm arrives, it'll be chilly and breezy on Wednesday. Clouds thicken during the day, as temperatures struggle to reach 30 degrees.
"The first flakes will start flying probably near/after sunset," said meteorologist Mark Dixon. "There is a lot of dry air at the surface, so it will likely be a situation where it looks like it's snowing on radar, but it may take some time for the air to saturate and for the snow to reach the ground."
Once it does, it's expected to become heavy at times.
"Snow will be heavy [Wednesday night], coming down at 1 to 2 inches per hour," Dixon said.
A northeasterly wind will also become stronger.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph or higher could cause blowing and drifting Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
"Given the heavy nature of the snow in tandem with the wind, white-out conditions are possible, [which would be] near-blizzard criteria," Dixon said.
The snow should be light and fluffy, which means it won't cling to power lines and trees. Dixon said that's good news in terms of potential power outages.
However, the snow will have a huge impact on the Thursday morning commute.
Temperatures could stay in the 20s to near 30 degrees for most of Thursday.
Precipitation will taper off by midday. Any lingering areas of light snow should end early Thursday afternoon.
There could be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
The sky will become clear by Thursday night. With the fresh snow cover, however, temps will dip into the 5 to 15 degree range.
The week should end on a quiet note.
Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy and cold with highs again in the 20s to near 30 degrees.
The wind should be light and calm.
Overnight lows into Saturday could be near zero in some parts of the state.
Saturday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low-30s.
A few rain or snow showers are possible on Sunday. Skies should be mostly cloudy with temps in the upper-30s to near 40 degrees.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, download the Ch. 3 app here.
The proud tradition of naming winter storms continues exclusively at Channel 3.
It dates back to 1971.
Winter storms are named if at least 6 inches of snow is expected for much of the state, and/or half an inch of ice, which would occur during a major ice storm.
Last year, Channel 3 asked viewers to send in name suggestions based on their pets. Since there was only one named storm last season, Abel, that list will continue this season. See the full list here.
Winter storm Gail.....
