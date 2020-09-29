HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain and wind are on the way starting Tuesday night.
A wind advisory was issued for Windham and Tolland countils from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday, and for New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties from 11 p.m. Tuesday until 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Meteorologist Scot Haney said it's the result of an approaching cold front.
Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Alert.
"Showers will become numerous [Tuesday night] and there may be a few embedded thunderstorms," Haney said. "Some showers will be capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds."
Low temperatures will be in the 60s and it's expected to be a muggy night.
Rain, downpours and possible thunder may linger into Wednesday morning.
"The wet weather should end around midday as the cold front moves away to the east of New England," Haney said.
By the time it tapers Wednesday afternoon, 1 to 3 inches of much-needed rain could fall, with locally higher amounts.
"It is hard to know where the heaviest band of rain will occur at this time," Haney said.
The sky is expected to become partly-sunny Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid 70s.
The evening will be partly-cloudy with lows between 50 and 55.
Thursday appears to be dry and pleasant with a mix of sun and clouds.
"A weak coastal storm will develop Friday and it will track very close to New England," Haney said. "That means we can expect plenty of clouds along with showers or perhaps even a period of steadier rain."
Any rain is expected to end by Friday night.
The upcoming weekend looks unseasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.
Both days appear to be dry.
Any rain that arrives this week will help the drought situation. It's been 19 days since any kind of measurable rainfall.
Conditions ranged from abnormally dry in southwestern Connecticut to severe or extreme drought conditions in portions of northern and eastern Connecticut.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
