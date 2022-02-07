HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Two women in Hartford were shot early Monday morning, one of whom died.

According to police, officers were called to a scene in the area of 16 Evergreen Ave. on Monday.

Their efforts appear to be focused on a building called Rose Estates.

Police only identified the victims as women in their 20s. Both were said to have been in bed together at the time of the shooting.

"It appears at this time they were in bed at the time of the attack," said Lt. Aaron Boisvert, Hartford police. "Major crimes is here and processing the scene. That's where we are."

The surviving victim dialed 911. She was reportedly in critical condition at an area hospital.

Police said they are investigating the case as a possible domestic-related incident.

Building security cameras are being reviewed. The building also has security key access; however, the door to it was said to have been open. It's unclear if the apartment door was locked.

The investigation came less than 24 hours after the homicide of 20-year-old Tyrik Walcott. Walcott was found Sunday morning on Bellevue Street with a gunshot wound.

While the location is less than 10 minutes away from Monday's investigation, police said there is no information available that connects the two cases.

Monday's incident marks the city's third homicide of the year.

