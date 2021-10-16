BRIDGPORT, CT (WFSB) - Ten people were rescued in Bridgeport Harbor after their boat began to take on water.
Someone took them on their boat while authorities arrived.
The Bridgeport Fire Department fire boat towed the boat to Dolphins Cove.
