HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- More than 1 million Connecticut residents will be eligible to book vaccine appointments on Thursday, April 1.
Starting Thursday, residents ages 16 to 44 were allowed to start booking vaccine appointments.
Gov. Ned Lamont said there’s a total of 1.3 million people in this group.
On Wednesday, the state announced that 100 additional pharmacies throughout the state will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines over the next several days.
Mitul Patel, one of the owners of Brass Mill Pharmacy, said the announcement came as a surprise, and is excited to already get their first 100 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Several other local pharmacies in the area also got their vaccines, but not everyone is starting to administer like Brass Mill.
"Today we're seeing an influx of out of state numbers. so, people across the border are coming in, trying to squeeze through the cracks,” Patel explained.
In Watertown, Health Complex Pharmacy is the only independent pharmacy there. They've been working to get the vaccine since December, so having it now is a gamechanger.
"We are very, very happy and eager to vaccinate our customers and serve our community to help them, to fight this pandemic," said Dipika Patel, co-owner of Health Complex Pharmacy.
Most local pharmacies are scheduling in-person visits by phone, but soon plan to move online, even take their doses on the road.
"Sometimes we try to, we might, some people who can't leave their homes, we're going to see if we can accommodate, because there are some people that never come here,” Patel said.
To scheduled an appointment, click here or call 877-918-2224.
The new pharmacies that are being added to Connecticut’s COVID-19 vaccination program include:
• Able Care Pharmacy & Med Supply: 15 Palomba Drive, Enfield
• Achorn Pharmacy: 289 Post Road East, Westport
• Apex Pharmacy & Home Care Center: 2380 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
• Arrow Prescription Center: 263 Farmington Avenue, Farmington
• Arrow Prescription Center: 500 Farmington Avenue, Hartford
• Beacon Prescriptions: 233 Main Street, New Britain
• Beacon Prescriptions: 25 Collins Road, Bristol
• Beacon Prescriptions: 543 West Main Street, New Britain
• Beacon Prescriptions: 609 North Main Street, Southington
• Big Y Pharmacy: 1289 Foxon Road, North Branford
• Big Y Pharmacy: 135 West Road, Ellington
• Big Y Pharmacy: 224 Salem Turnpike, Norwich
• Big Y Pharmacy: 33 Fieldstone Commons, Tolland
• Big Y Pharmacy: 355 Hawley Lane, Stratford
• Big Y Pharmacy: 504 Winsted Road, Torrington
• Big Y Pharmacy: 7 E Hampton Road, Marlborough
• Big Y Pharmacy: 70 Wauregan Road, Danielson
• Big Y Pharmacy: 81 Stony Hill Road, Bethel
• Big Y Pharmacy: 85 Bridge Street, Naugatuck
• Big Y Pharmacy: 87 W Stafford Springs Plaza, Stafford Springs
• Big Y Pharmacy: 995 Poquonnock Road, Groton
• Bissell Health Mart Pharmacy: 23 Governor Street, Ridgefield
• Brass City Pharmacy: 558 Chase Avenue, Waterbury
• Brass Mill Pharmacy: 1405 East Main Street Unit 3, Waterbury
• Bridgeport Pharmacy: 978 East Main Street, Bridgeport
• Candlewood Drugs: 11 State Route 37, New Fairfield
• Community Health Pharmacy: 210 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
• Danielson Pharmacy: 77 Westcott Road, Danielson
• Della Pietra Pharmacy: 792 Highland Avenue, Waterbury
• Evine Llc-Valuerx Pharmacy: 54 Tuttle Place, Middletown
• Grieb’s Pharmacy: 1021 Post Road, Darien
• Hancock Pharmacy: 1020 Fairfield Avenue, Bridgeport
• Hancock Pharmacy: 306 Grand Avenue, New Haven
• Hancock Pharmacy: 840 East Main Street, Meriden
• Hancock Pharmacy: 95 Wakelee Avenue, Ansonia
• Health Complex Pharmacy: 55 Deforest Street, Watertown
• Higganum Pharmacy: 23 Killingworth Road, Higganum
• Main Street Pharmacy: 2117 Boston Avenue, Bridgeport
• McQuade’s Pharmacy: 10 Clara Drive, Mystic
• Medical Pharmacy: 1213 Main Street, Willimantic
• Milford Pharmacy and Home Care: 78 Broad Street, Milford
• Naugatuck Pharmacy: 153 Maple Street, Naugatuck
• New Britain Pharmacy: 46 Broad Street, New Britain
• New Canaan Pharmacy: 44 East Avenue, New Canaan
• Norwalk Pharmacy: 250 Westport Avenue, Norwalk
• Nutmeg Pharmacy Centerbrook: 33 Main Street, Centerbrook
• Nutmeg Pharmacy: 38 Williams F Palmer Road, Moodus
• Oxford Pharmacy: 100 Oxford Road, Oxford
• Petricones Torrington Pharmacy: 110 East Main Street, Torrington
• Pharmscript Holdco & Subsidiaries: 80 Clark Drive, East Berlin
• Price Chopper Pharmacy: 121 Farmington Avenue, Bristol
• Price Chopper Pharmacy: 251 Kennedy Drive Suite A, Putnam
• Price Chopper Pharmacy: 675 Poquonock Avenue, Windsor
• Price Chopper Pharmacy: 855 Washington Street, Middletown
• Procare: 1492 Highland Avenue Suite 1C, Cheshire
• Rite Aid: 1030 Wolcott Street, Waterbury
• Rite Aid: 1060 East Main Street, Bridgeport
• Rite Aid: 1395 Middletown Avenue, Northford
• Rite Aid: 141 Meriden Road, Waterbury
• Rite Aid: 1619 Post Road, Fairfield
• Rite Aid: 180 Main Street, Cheshire
• Rite Aid: 190 East Avenue, Norwalk
• Rite Aid: 215 Federal Road, Brookfield
• Rite Aid: 2175 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
• Rite Aid: 249 Legion Avenue, New Haven
• Rite Aid: 277 Fairfield Avenue, Waterbury
• Rite Aid: 280 Branford Road, North Branford
• Rite Aid: 289 Greenwood Avenue, Bethel
• Rite Aid: 325 Ferry Street, New Haven
• Rite Aid: 508 Monroe Turnpike, Monroe
• Rite Aid: 56 Rubber Avenue, Naugatuck
• Rite Aid: 588 Main Street, East Haven
• Rite Aid: 605 North Colony Road, Wallingford
• Rite Aid: 645 Foxon Road, East Haven
• Rite Aid: 744 Wolcott Road, Wolcott
• Rite Aid: 85 Middletown Avenue, North Haven
• Rite Aid: 922 South Main Street, Cheshire
• Rockville Pharmacy: 42 Windsor Avenue, Vernon
• Rotary Drug: 1030 Barnum Avenue, Stratford
• Seybridge Pharmacy Jewelry & Gifts: 37 New Haven Road, Seymour
• Shop Rite: 1990 West Main Street, Stamford
• Shop Rite: 200 Shippan Avenue, Stamford
• Shop Rite: 2100 Dixwell Avenue, Hamden
• Shop Rite: 214 Spencer Street, Manchester
• Shop Rite: 250 Barnum Avenue Cutoff, Stratford
• Shop Rite: 259 Bull Hill Lane, Orange
• Shop Rite: 266 East Main Street, Clinton
• Shop Rite: 35 Talcottville Road, Vernon
• Shop Rite: 360 Connecticut Avenue, Norwalk
• Shop Rite: 45 Shunpike Road, Cromwell
• Shop Rite: 745 Foxon Road, East Haven
• Shop Rite: 775 Main Street South, Southbury
• Shop Rite: 875 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton
• Shop Rite: 935 Boston Post Road, Milford
• Slavins Hancock Pharmacy: 922 Washington Boulevard, Stamford
• Stolls Pharmacy: 185 Grove Street, Waterbury
• The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 535 Boston Post Road, Old Saybrook
• The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy: 774 Farmington Avenue, West Hartford
• The Medicine Shoppe: 79 East Street, Vernon Rockville
• The Rose City Pharmacy: 3 N 2nd Avenue, Taftville
• Visels Pharmacy: 714 Dixwell Avenue, New Haven
• Wallingford (Berlin): 8 Fairfield Boulevard, Wallingford
• Westown Pharmacy: 455 Hartford Road, Manchester
• Woodbury Drug: 682 Main Street South, Woodbury
