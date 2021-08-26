HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – One hundred new Connecticut State Troopers graduated from the academy on Thursday afternoon.
The graduation took place at Dunkin’ Donuts Park in Hartford.
The new troopers are all members of the 130th Training Troop, who entered the Connecticut State Police Training Academy on Jan. 15, with classes starting remotely due to COVID-19.
From April through mid-May, the class commuted for day classes at the academy, and then in mid-May, they transitioned to residential living to complete their final 13 weeks of training.
The 100 members of this class include 76 men and 24 women, who all completed 32 weeks and approximately 1,500 hours of training both online and in person.
CT State Police said among the graduates:
- 20 have military experience
- 8 have prior law enforcement experience
- 51 are taking college classes, have completed some college, or earned an Associate’s Degree
- 44 hold Bachelor’s Degrees
- 7 have advanced degrees
- 15 are bilingual
- 27 are minorities
“Members of the 130th Training Troop have diverse backgrounds, training and experience. Some are former municipal police officers or correction officers, some have been trained as firefighters and EMTs. The youngest member of the class is 22 years old and the oldest is 49 years old,” state police said in a press release.
