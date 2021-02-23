CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - The 10th ranked golfer in the world announced that he'll be joining the the 2021 Travelers Championship field.
Bryson DeChambeau officially committed to the tournament on Tuesday, organizers said.
As of Tuesday, DeChambeau was ranked 10th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
“Bryson has captivated the golf world by his distance off the tee and his dedication to implementing analytics and science into his golf game,” said Nathan Grube, Travelers Championship tournament director. “He consistently has been part of our field, which we always appreciate, and his results show that he’s getting quite comfortable playing our golf course.”
This will mark DeChambeau’s 6th straight appearance in the Travelers Championship. His first appearance was in 2016, when he received a sponsor’s exemption – and his results at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell have improved each year. Starting with 2018, DeChambeau has had three straight top-10 finishes.
DeChambeau joins defending champion Dustin Johnson in the field for the 2021 Travelers Championship, which will be held June 21-27 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.
More information can be found on the tournament's website here.
