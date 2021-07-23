TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Several businesses were found to have been selling alcohol to minors.
Police made the discovery during undercover compliance checks.
Of the 23 establishments that Torrington Police and the Department of Consumer Protection Liquor Control Division inspected, 11 were allegedly found to be in violation.
Those businesses were:
- Colonial Wine and Spirits, 208 South Main Street
- Town Line Liquor, 1449 New Litchfield Street
- Warehouse Wine and Liquor, 211 High Street
- Bottle Stop Wine & Spirits, 1 South Main Street
- Party Town Wine & Liquor, 510 Winsted Road
- Big Y Foods, 504 Winsted Road
- Good Spirits Package Store, 340 North Elm Street
- Aldi's, 320 East Elm Street
- Torringford Package Store, 1264 East Main Street
- Fine Drop Wine & Liquors, 24 McDermott Avenue
- Super Discount Liquors, 1923 East Main Street
Police did not state what disciplinary measures, if any, would be taken.
The above mentioned businesses will have the opportunity to address these allegations during an administrative hearing with the Liquor Control Commission.
