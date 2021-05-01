HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing in Hartford.
According to Hartford police, Lizmarie Lopez-Negron disappeared on Friday.
They described her as standing 5' tall and weighing 110 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black jacket, a grey shirt, blue jeans and white Jordan sneakers. She also had on a gray and yellow baseball hat.
Police do not believe she is in any danger.
However, they would like anyone who knows where she is to give them a call.
