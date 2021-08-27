KABUL, AFGHANISTAN (WFSB) – Ninety-five Afghans were killed along with 13 U.S. soldiers in Thursday’s suicide attack at Kabul’s airport.

Evacuation flights resumed Friday morning.

Conn. veteran receives kidnapping video from Afghanistan WETHERSFIELD, Ct. (WFSB) - The turmoil and violence in Afghanistan continues to tug at the hearts of those in Connecticut.

The United States has four days left to leave Afghanistan. President Joe Biden is sticking with an Aug. 31 deadline.

Despite the deadly attack on Thursday, he said the U.S. will continue evacuating Americans and Afghan allies.

Thursday’s attack came in the form of suicide bombs.

The terrorist organization ISIS-K took responsibility for them at a nearby hotel and near the airport where the U.S had been operating.

''I've also ordered my commanders to develop operational plans to develop plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities,” Biden said in an address on Thursday.

Biden promised to get revenge. However, there is still work to be done in Afghanistan.

U.S officials are still working on getting out thousands of Americans and Afghan allies. Meanwhile, the area was placed on high alert.

Gen. Frank McKenzie Jr. oversees the evacuation effort.

"We believe it is their desire to continue those attacks and we expect those attacks to continue,” McKenzie said. “And we're doing everything we can to be prepared for those attacks."

Here in Connecticut several officials also reacting to what some are calling the deadliest day for the U.S military in over a decade.

“Dedicated to country and on a mission of mercy to protect vulnerable people in harm’s way,” said Rep. Jim Himes. “I pray for them and their families.

"My primary focus remains on the safe evacuation of all who are in danger,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes. “My prayers are with our troops and the people on the ground."

"My heart is with the victims and their loved ones," said Sen. Chris Murphy. "A grateful nation will be forever indebted to the bravery and compassion of our soldiers and diplomats on the ground."

"We have a moral imperative to evacuate every American citizen and Afghan ally from this escalating humanitarian nightmare," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal. "Interpreters and drivers who supported our U.S. troops, women leaders, democracy advocates and journalists all risk torture & death if they are left behind."

The White House ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff across the nation. Gov. Ned Lamont is following that order in Connecticut.