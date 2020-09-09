PUTNAM, CT (WFSB) - A 13-year-old was seriously hurt after he collided with a vehicle while riding his bicycle.
According to police in Putnam, it happened around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Woodstock Avenue and Van Den Noort Street.
Police said their preliminary investigation showed both the driver and the teen were traveling on Woodstock Avenue when the collision happened.
The teen had to be transferred to UMass Medical Center for the treatment of potential life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not hurt.
Woodstock Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.
No charges have been filed.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Putnam detectives at 860-928-6565.
