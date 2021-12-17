NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A teen in Naugatuck was arrested for sharing a threatening post on social media.

According to Naugatuck police, the 13-year-old shared a post that suggested that fellow students stay home from school on Dec. 17 because of what he might do.

Police said the suspect is a student at City Hill School.

Police increase patrols at schools around the state in response to nationwide TikTok message Naugatuck police said they they will be keeping a close eye on schools in the borough in the wake of nationwide school threats.

The teen was charged with breach of peace and given a court date of Friday at Waterbury Juvenile Court.

The arrest came after police posted extra patrols around schools in the borough out of an abundance of caution.

Police said they learned earlier this week that social media posts circulating nationwide suggested a possible threat against a Naugatuck school, though it wasn't credible.