HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fourteen people were taken to the hospital following a fire in Hartford.
Firefighters were called to an apartment building on Broad Street in the Frog Hollow section of the city on Friday.
They said they encountered heavy fire just before 8 a.m. It came from a second floor window.
All residents made it out safely on their own. Firefighters said they did have to rescue a dog and a cat.
While no major injuries were reported, 14 people, including six adults and eight children, were transported to a hospital for evaluation due to possible smoke inhalation.
No firefighters were hurt.
The fire was knocked down around 8:05 a.m. and deemed under control by just before 8:20 a.m.
CT Transit was called to provide temporary shelter for the people who were forced out. The city is looking to help them find a place to stay.
A cause for the fire has not yet been determined.
