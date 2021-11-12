MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of a teen.
14-year-old Tristen Martin of Manchester was arrested and charged with felony murder, strangulation, sexual assault, and risk of injury to a minor - illegal sexual contact.
Police say this arrest stemmed for the murder of 13-year-old girl, who was initially reported missing back in early June.
Her body was found one day after the report had been filed in the basement of an apartment building on Olcott Street.
The 13-year-old girl's death was later ruled a homicide.
A family friend told Eyewitness News that she was a seventh grader at Illing Middle School and had been dealing with bullying.
Martin is currently being detained at the Hartford Juvenile Center.
Police haven't said if any other arrests are expected to be made in connection with this murder.
While it is this station's policy to not identify juveniles arrested for crimes, because there is a state statute that allows police to identify child suspects arrested in Class A felonies, we are identifying the suspect arrested in this case.
