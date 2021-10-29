NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) - A 14 year-old boy was arrested after he brought a BB gun to an Oct. 20 fight in Salem Park.
No one was injured during the fight.
The boy was stopped at school after police found a video of the incident.
Police got a warrant to search the boy's home.
They did not find any firearms, but did find a replica BB gun.
The Naugatuck Police reminded the community that there is no amount of training that can allow a police officer to determine the difference between these replica firearm BB guns and real guns.
The juvenile was charged for carrying the BB gun and issued a juvenile summons to appear at Waterbury Juvenile Court.
