DANBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting of a teenage girl at the Danbury Fair Mall.

The 15-year-old girl was shot in the upper chest on Aug. 11.

Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

The shooter was identified as a boy who lives in Danbury, according to police.

They also said they recovered the handgun used in the incident.

On Aug. 13, a court judge granted a warrant for the 14-year-old's arrest.

The teen, accompanied by his parents and an attorney, turned himself in to investigators on Monday, Aug. 16.

He was transported to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a pistol without a permit, risk of injury to a minor, and breach of peace.

Police said related court documents were sealed, so no other information was released.

Since the victim and the assailant are under 16 years old, their names will not be released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Danbury detectives at 203-797-2169. Anonymous tips can be reported by calling 203-790-8477.