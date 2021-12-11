WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) A 14-year-old crashed a car into a building on 215 Baldwin Street in Waterbury.
The car crashed into a retail store located on the first level of the building. Above the store, there are several residential apartments.
The driver fled the scene but was later located at St. Mary’s Hospital.
The 14-year-old driver was arrested on criminal and motor vehicle charges.
The driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The Waterbury building inspector’s office relocated residents until they determine the property is safe to use. There was extensive damage to the front of the building.
No one in the building at the time of the accident was injured from this incident.
