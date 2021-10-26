WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A 14-year-old boy has died after being shot in the head, family members say.
Around 4 a.m. Monday, the boy, who has not yet been identified, was brought to the emergency room at St. Mary’s Hospital in Waterbury.
He was then sent to Connecticut Children's Medical Center in Hartford.
On Tuesday afternoon, family members told Channel 3 that the teen, who was from Hamden, had passed away.
The incident is being investigated by the Waterbury Police Department.
At this time, they believe that the shooting happened outside of the city.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau (203) 574-6941 or crime stoppers (203) 755-1234.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.