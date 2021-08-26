NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was shot and killed in New Haven late Wednesday night.
New Haven police said they received a number of 911 calls about a person being shot on Chatham Street, between Rowe and Ferry streets, just after 10:50 p.m.
Officers found a 14-year-old New Haven resident with gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police asked any witnesses to come forward and give them a call at 203-946-6304. They sald callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477), or text “NHPD" plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).
