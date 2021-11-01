NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - The 14th annual Mission of Mercy free dental clinic is set to happen next week.
Organizers announced the registration date as Friday, Nov. 12 for services on Saturday, Nov. 13.
Organizers said they can only serve 300 patients during the event at St. Sophia's Greek Orthodox Church.
The church is located at 200 Hempstead St. in New London.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, patients must attend a screening and register for the dental services.
Organizers said there will be a cut off once appointment slots are filled. It's first come, first served.
This year’s CTMOM dental clinic is for New London Country residents, aged 16 and older, as well as veterans throughout Connecticut with a military ID. Patients will be provided with a medical and dental screening, as well as x-rays on Nov. 12. They will then be provided with an appointment for dental treatment the following day, Nov. 13 in a private dental office. Treatment will only be provided to patients given an appointment at the medical and dental screening on Friday.
Masks will be required.
The 2020 clinic was postponed due to the pandemic.
More information on the clinic can be found on CTMOM's website here.
