WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A total of fifteen people are without a place to call home after a fire ripped through their residence Saturday night.
According to Waterbury Fire officials, crews responded to 81 Walnut Street around 8:00 p.m. to find heavy fire emitting from the second and third floors.
No injuries were reported.
Twelve adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by the Red Cross.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Waterbury Fire Department.
