HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Trinity College banned over a dozen students from the campus after they were accused COVID-19 conduct violations.
The Office of Student and Community Life learned of the possible violations, which occurred last weekend.
The college said 14 students, who live in campus housing, visited a local bar. Another incident involved a violation of the COVID-19 guest policy.
In total, 15 students have been banned from the campus and will complete the semester remotely.
The college said both of the incidents took place when the college was in an orange alert.
As of October 26, the college had two active cases of COVID-19.
The students that were banned from campus will not be allowed back on campus for the remainder of the semester.
For more updates from the college, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.