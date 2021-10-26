WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) - A teenager from New Haven was arrested in connection with a robbery that happened in Woodbridge last year.
According to police, the 15-year-old suspect was involved in the robbery of an elderly woman in Dec. 2020.
They said he was "one of the parties" responsible for robbing the 82-year-old victim in the parking lot of a local medical complex.
A pocketbook and personal belongings were taken.
Detectives figured out that the people who did it were also responsible for other robberies across the greater New Haven area during the beginning of December.
The juvenile is in the custody of the Department of Correction.
He was charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit sixth-degree larceny, and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
The suspect was arraigned in New Haven Juvenile Court before being turned back over to the Department of Correction.
