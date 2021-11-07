PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old boy was injured after a Rhode Island woman hit him with her car, then fled the scene.
Jessica Charette was driving northbound on Norwich Road when she failed to maintain her lane and the boy.
She left the scene, but Plainfield Police were able to locate her in Wauregan Village of Plainfield.
The juvenile was evaluated on scene by members of Plainfield Fire and the Canterbury Fire Department and was later transported to a local hospital for what appeared to be minor injuries.
Charrette was cited for Evading Responsibility, as well as Failure to Maintain Proper Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.