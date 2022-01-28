HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound in Hartford on Friday morning.
According to police, officers responded to the area of 65 Sumner St. around 8:40 a.m. for a report of a person shot.
When they arrived, the victim was found to have a non-life-threatening wound.
The teen was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
The exact location of the shooting has yet to be determined, police said.
The department's major crimes and crime scene divisions responded and took control of the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS.
